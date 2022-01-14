'Chaos and confusion': Government error on trucker vaccine mandate sparks disarray

MONTREAL - Botched messaging from the federal government is wreaking havoc among the transport community, and could choke already strained supply chains, says the head of a Canadian trucking organization.
The Canada Border Services Agency said Wednesday that a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing into Canada from the United States would not come into effect Saturday as planned. But the government backtracked the next day and stated that the rule would go into force this weekend after all.
The end of the exemption for non-essential workers means they must be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid a two-week quarantine and a pre-arrival molecular test for COVID-19.
However, numerous drivers — some unvaccinated — were dispatched during the 20-hour window in which Ottawa's erroneous announcement spread through the sector, according to the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada.
"It's created a whole disaster," president Mike Millian said Friday. "Governments are supposed to provide clarity and calmness, and what has gone on ... provided nothing but chaos and confusion."
The quarantine will mean many drivers, who are typically paid by the mile, are out a paycheque, said Millian, whose council represents companies with in-house fleets such as Loblaws and Home Hardware as well as those that bring oxygen supplies to Canadian hospitals.
"We're in favour of vaccines. But the issue is, we can't look at public health orders in a silo," he said.
Government officials told industry representatives in a virtual meeting Friday afternoon that border officers will be encouraged to use "discretion" when deciding whether to fine big-riggers who weren't able to complete a pre-arrival test, said Millian. But the quarantine rule is absolute, he added.
"Our frustration point is you’re making drivers and industry pay for a mistake that was made by government."
Government representatives offered no explanation for the incorrect information emailed to media Wednesday night.
The plan to broaden the vaccine mandate to truckers and other cross-border essential workers "has not changed,'' Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a joint statement with the transport and public safety ministers late Thursday afternoon.
"Our teams have been in touch with industry representatives to ensure they have the correct information."
Unvaccinated American big-riggers will also be turned back at the border beginning Jan. 15, with the U.S. preparing to impose similar restrictions on Canadian truckers on Jan. 22.
Up to 26,000 of the 160,000 drivers who make regular cross-border trips will be sidelined as a result of the mandate, adding further bottlenecks and potential price hikes to the flow of goods ranging from food to auto parts and medical devices, say the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the American Trucking Associations.
The federal Conservatives and trade groups representing oil, manufacturing and export companies have called for a delay to the trucker vaccine mandate, which was announced on Nov. 19.
Health professionals are encouraging vaccine mandates across sectors in the long term as the Omicron variant continues to surge.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.