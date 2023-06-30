From human ashes to cellphones, what's going on with concert fans lately?

This combination of photos shows musicians, from left, Kelsea Ballerini at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, 2022, Pink at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 20, 2019, Bebe Rexha at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 25, 2023, and Harry Styles at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo)