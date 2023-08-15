Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 1.7 per cent in June

A view of the production line at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, a manufacturer of hot rolled steel coils, is shown in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.7 per cent to $71.5 billion in June, led lower by a drop in sales in the petroleum and coal product, chemical and machinery subsectors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette