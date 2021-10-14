Caesars Entertainment, Spiegelworld ink $75M theaters deal

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment and the company that produces the show "Absinthe" in Las Vegas are teaming up on theater and dining projects in three states that will cost nearly $100 million. Caesars says it has signed a deal with Spiegelworld to create new live theater projects at casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)