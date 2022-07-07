Cannabis retailer High Tide buying nine stores from Choom Holdings for $5.1M

Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto, November 5, 2017. Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. has signed a deal to buy nine stores from Choom Holdings Inc. for $5.1 million in shares. Under the agreement, High Tide will acquire two stores in British Columbia, six stores in Alberta and one store in Ontario. Choom Holdings obtained court protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy