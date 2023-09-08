The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes

FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the Internal Revenue Service Commissioner, Feb. 15, 2023, in Washington. The IRS announced Friday, Sept. 8, that it is launching a new effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)