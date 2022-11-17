'Bridge fuel' or climate villain? Natural gas in the spotlight as COP27 continues

Cooling towers used to dissipate heat generated when natural gas is converted into liquefied natural gas are seen under construction at the LNG Canada export terminal, in Kitimat, B.C., on September 28, 2022. After long enjoying a reputation as a "bridge fuel" capable of helping the world achieve its climate goals, natural gas is losing some of its environmental lustre - and that has implications for Canada's energy sector. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck