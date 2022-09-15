Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

FILE - The facilities of the oil refinery on the industrial site of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH, jointly owned by Rosneft, are illuminated in the evening in Schwedt, Germany, on May 4, 2022. The German government says it is taking control of Russian oil giant Rosneft’s subsidiary in Germany, citing the need to ensure continued operations at three oil refineries in the country. The Economy Ministry said in a statement Friday, Sept. 16, that Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH will be put under the control of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP, File)