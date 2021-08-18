OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 3.7 per cent in July, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.4 per cent (3.5)

— Prince Edward Island: 6.1 per cent (5.3)

— Nova Scotia: 4.6 per cent (4.1)

— New Brunswick: 3.9 per cent (3.6)

— Quebec: 4.1 per cent (3.7)

— Ontario: 3.5 per cent (3.2)

— Manitoba: 3.6 per cent (2.9)

— Saskatchewan: 2.3 per cent (1.8)

— Alberta: 3.7 per cent (2.7)

— British Columbia: 3.1 per cent (2.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021, and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.