Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has book deal

FILE - Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. Haugen who startled the world this fall by leaking tens of thousands of internal documents and accusing her former employer, Facebook, of caring more about money than about public safety has a book deal. Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, that it had acquired Haugen's memoir, which it said would offer "a critical examination of Facebook.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)