Bing Crosby's heirs sell stake in estate to boost his work

FILE - Actor-singer Bing Crosby appears in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 1959. Crosby, who died in 1977, won an Academy Award for best actor for playing a priest in the 1945 film “Going My Way,” and made seven “road” movies with his friend, comic Bob Hope. Some of his hit songs include “Pennies From Heaven,” “It's Been a Long, Long Time,” “Don't Fence Me In” and “Accentuate the Positive.” (AP Photo/Don Brinn, File)