EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?

A subway passes by a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels per day or more. The idea is to boost oil prices that have fallen from summer highs of over $100 to around $80 for U.S. crude. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)