High temperatures, high spending: How to manage summer spending on the rise

The sun's out, the days are longer and for many, the wallet's feeling a bit lighter. It's a pattern that seems to come around every year as Canadians emerge from the cold winter, having spent months craving the chance to enjoy a drink on the patio or plan that cottage getaway. A server works on the patio of a pub in the ByWard Market in Ottawa, on Friday, June 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang