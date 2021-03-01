Europeans get 'right to repair' for some electrical goods

A person walks past a shop offering the repair of electronic equipment and domestic appliances in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Companies that sell refrigerators, washers, hairdryers or TVs in the European Union will need to ensure those appliances can be repaired for up to 10 years. The new 'right to repair' comes into force across the 27-nation bloc Monday, March 1, 2021. The posters read: ' Repair - 24 hours'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)