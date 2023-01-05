Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando's tourism hub

FILE - Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)