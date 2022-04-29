Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008

A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street following drops in overseas markets, continuing a losing streak for U.S. markets that has brought the benchmark S&P 500 index down for three weeks in a row. Energy companies had the biggest losses in the early going Monday, April 26, 2022 as crude oil prices fell more than 5%. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)