S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the key financial, industrial and metals and mining sectors, while the loonie was also lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.17 points at 18,821.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 234.50 points at 32,627.80. The S&P 500 index was down 8.11 points at 3,907.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 73.30 points at 13,189.47.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.91 cents US compared with 80.27 cents US on Thursday.
The May crude oil contract was up 52 cents at US$60.58 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.51 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,734.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.09 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.
