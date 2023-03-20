Wall Street opens mostly higher with banks still in focus

Colm Kelleher, Chairman UBS, right, and Axel Lehmann, Chairman Credit Suisse, attend a press conference in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday March 19, 2023. Banking giant UBS is acquiring its smaller rival Credit Suisse in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss President Alain Berset announced on Sunday. Sunday’s news conference by the Federal Council, the seven-member governing body that includes Berset, follows the collapse of two large U.S. banks last week that spurred a frantic, broad response from the U.S. government to prevent any further bank panics. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)