Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and one of his nation's most divisive figures, was shot and critically wounded by Yamagami, during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.(Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP)