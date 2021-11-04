No arm-twisting: Kerry says corporates back plan to cut CO2

FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks at an event about the "Global Methane Pledge" at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. A new project trumpeted by U.S. President Joe Biden in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power amounts to a “big transformation,” U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 hoping to leverage the private sector to do more in the fight against global warming. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)