Hollywood's working class turns to nonprofit funds to make ends meet during the strike

Shawn Batey, right, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, pickets outside of Netflix's offices in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, the 100th day of the Hollywood writers' strike. Batey is one of 2,600 film or television workers who have also lost work during the strike and who have been helped by the nonprofit Entertainment Community Fund. (AP Photo/Thalia Beaty)