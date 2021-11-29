Lock in: Dozens stuck in England's highest pub after storm

FILE - The Tan Hill Inn, following fresh snow fall, in Richmond, Yorkshire Dales, England, Saturday March 13, 2021. Customers who stopped for a drink at Britain’s highest pub got a longer stay than they bargained for, after the building was cut off by a blizzard. Some 61 people woke up Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 after their third night at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, 270 miles (435 kilometers) north of London. They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads. (PA via AP, File)