Germany close to deal on nationalizing gas firm Uniper

FILE - The gas storage plant Reckrod is pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, on July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. The euro is falling as fears of a recession grow due to Russia restricting natural gas supplies. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)