Rome villa with Caravaggio fails to sell, to be reauctioned

Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi is interviewed by the Associated Press inside the Casino dell'Aurora, also known as Villa Ludovisi, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The villa containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio goes on the court-ordered auction block Tuesday with an estimated value of nearly a half-billion euros (dollars), thanks to an inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families against their step-mother, a Texas-born princess. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)