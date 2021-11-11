UN chief says global warming goal on 'life support'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures during an interview at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Guterres says the Paris temperature goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees "is on life support" with climate talks so far not reaching any of the U.N.'s three goals, however "until the last moment hope should be maintained." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)