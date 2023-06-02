Wildfires, other extreme weather driving insurance costs up over time: experts

An aircraft (centre) disperses a mix of water and fire retardant over a fire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, N.S. in this Wednesday, May 31, 2023 handout photo. The fires plaguing residents in Alberta and Nova Scotia are part of a larger trend that’s driving up the cost of home insurance as extreme weather becomes more common, insurance experts said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications Nova Scotia **MANDATORY CREDIT**