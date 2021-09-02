Free TV service Locast suspends operations after legal loss

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo, The Locast website is displayed on a computer screen in New York. Locast, a service that streamed local TV for free in nearly three dozen U.S. cities, is suspending operations, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after losses in court against the broadcast industry. The owners of the country's major broadcast TV networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — had sued Locast in 2019, saying Locast violated their copyrights, and asked for the service to be shut down. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)