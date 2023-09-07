Mark Levin, Jen Psaki get more screen time on MSNBC, Fox News

FILE - Radio host Mark Levin speaks during the leadership forum at the National Rifle Association's annual convention, April 25, 2014, in Indianapolis. Two cable news personalities from the complete opposite ends of the political spectrum — Levin and Jen Psaki — are increasing their presence on television. Levin, the radio talk host whose TV show “Life, Liberty & Levin” airs Sunday nights on Fox News Channel, will have an additional weekend hour on Saturdays, Fox said. It will air in the same 8 p.m. time slot on both weekend nights. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)