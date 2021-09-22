Former US defense secretary testifies in Holmes fraud trial

FILE - U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks during a change of command ceremony at the n U.S. Southern Command headquarters on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Doral, Fla. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mattis testified Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the trial of fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes, saying the entrepreneur misled him into believing she was on the verge of rolling out a blood-testing breakthrough that he hoped would help save lives of troops in battle. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)