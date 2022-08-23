Malaysia top court upholds ex-PM Najib's graft conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020, after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)