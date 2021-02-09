'Wizard of Oz' remake planned with 'Watchmen' director

FILE - Costumed "Wizard of Oz" characters attend the "Wizard of Oz" 70th Anniversary Emerald Gala on Sept. 24, 2009, in New York. New Line Cinema is making a new adaptation of ‚ÄúThe Wonderful Wizard of Oz,‚Äù the L. Frank Baum children‚Äôs novel, with Nicole Kassell, the visual architect of ‚ÄúWatchmen,‚Äù set to direct. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)