Queen's death triggers media bonanza in works for decades

FILE - Vanessa, Anne and Grace, from left to right, are interviewed by TV reporters as they wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Plans by news organizations that have been in place for years — even decades — to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II were triggered and tested when the event took place. London has been inundated with journalists, with more headed to the city for the funeral services on Monday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)