US trade deficit increases to $71.2 billion in May

A man watches as the Warnow-Dolphin container ship sails to PortMiami, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports.The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3.1% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)