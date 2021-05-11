CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 41 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 26 cents.
