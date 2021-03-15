EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, lorries disembark a ferry from Scotland, after arriving at the P&O ferry terminal in the port at Larne, Northern Ireland. Outlawed Loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland have written to Britain's prime minister Thursday March 4, 2021, saying they are temporarily withdrawing their support for the historic 1998 peace accord because of disruption caused by new post-Brexit trade rules. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FILE)