China summons foreign diplomats in protest over sanctions

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, a woman walks past the entrance to the No. 4 High School also known as the Peyzawat Bilingual High School with signs which read "Entering School Grounds, Please speak Mandarin," left, and "Parents Waiting Zone" in Peyzawat, western China's Xinjiang region. Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 welcomed the United States, European Union, Canada and Britain taking joint action to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)