Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London. On the heels of a messy ticket roll out for Swift’s first tour in years, fans are angry; they’re also energized against Ticketmaster. While researchers agree that there’s no way to tell how long the energy could last, the outrage shows a way for young people to become more politically engaged through fan culture. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)