IBM is selling The Weather Company assets to private equity firm Francisco Partners

FILE - The IBM logo is displayed on the IBM building in Midtown Manhattan, April 26, 2017, in New York. IBM has agreed to sell assets of The Weather Company to private equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount, the two companies announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The acquisition will include Weather Channel mobile and the Weather.com — among other digital properties and enterprise offerings across industries and mediums, as well as The Weather Company's forecasting science and technology platform. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)