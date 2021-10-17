Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince William sits alongside children from The Heathlands School during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens to take part in a Generation Earthshot event, in south London. Celebrities will join Prince William in London on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aiming to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP, file)