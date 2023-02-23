US nominates Ajay Banga for World Bank president

FILE - MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga speaks to reporters in New York, April 6, 2011. Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga has been nominated by the U.S. to lead the World Bank, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday morning. The news comes days after Trump-appointee David Malpass announced plans to step down from his role leading the 189-nation agency. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)