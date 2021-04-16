US lifts Vietnam, Switzerland from currency manipulator list

FILE- This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December. In it's semi-annual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the first under the Biden administration, the U.S. Treasury Department said Friday, April 16, 2021, that no country currently meets the U.S. criteria. It said, however, that Vietnam, Switzerland, as well as Taiwan, will be placed under enhanced monitoring for their recent actions. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)