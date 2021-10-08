US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta maintains hold

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, a "Now Hiring" sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. When the U.S. government issues the September jobs report on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the spotlight will fall not only on how many people were hired last month. A second question will command attention, too: Are more people finally starting to look for work? (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)