Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California

FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4, 2022, in New York. Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti says he plans to plead guilty to charges in a federal court case in Southern California. Avenatti didn't specify which charges he wants to plead to in a brief filing Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)