Ukraine war ups pressure for US oil; industry faces hurdles

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, a Whiting Petroleum Co. pumpjack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. U.S. oil production has been bouncing back as the industry recovers from the pandemic but industry analysts say it will take months for significant further increases to materialize despite calls to pump more domestic crude. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)