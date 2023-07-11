Amazon pushes back against Europe's pioneering new digital rules

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under new European Union digital rules that are set to take effect next month. The ecommerce giant filed a legal challenge with a top European Union court, arguing it's being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc's pioneering Digital Services Act. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)