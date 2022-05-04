Shares in Iamgold fall after it says Côté Gold project to cost more than expected

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second right, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, over look a mock up model as they take part in a ground breaking event at the Iamgold Cote Gold mining site in Gogama, Ont., on Friday, September 11, 2020. Shares in Iamgold Corp. were down more than 25 per cent in afternoon trading after the company warned its Côté Gold project will cost more than expected.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette