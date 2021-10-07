IMF chief facing data-rigging allegations defends actions

FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit in Paris. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund met on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 with her agency's executive board, which is conducting an investigation into alleged data-rigging at the World Bank, the sister global lender where she was formerly was a top executive. (Ludovic Marin via AP, Pool, File)