Resilient shoppers push retail sales up 0.7% in September

A young customer looks at a Halloween mask at a Party City store, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Miami. Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September despite rising prices and snarled global supply chains that are limiting the flow of goods. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, Oct. 15. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)