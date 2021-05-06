Cineplex reports Q1 loss as majority of theatres remain closed of under restrictions

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO - Cineplex Inc. says it lost $89.7 million in its latest quarter as a majority of its theatres remained closed or under strict operating restrictions.

The company says the loss amounted to $1.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a loss of $178.4 million or $2.82 per diluted share a year ago when it took $173.1 million in non-cash impairment charges at the start of the pandemic.

Revenue totalled $41.4 million, down from $282.8 million in the first three months of 2020.

The plunge came as theatre attendance totalled 415,000 in its most recent quarter compared with 10.7 million people a year earlier and box office revenue fell to $3.8 million from $111 million a year ago.

The movie theatre company reached a deal with its lenders earlier this year to further amend its credit agreement and completed a sale-leaseback of its head office in Toronto in a bid to help its finances.

