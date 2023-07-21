From Barbie to millennial pink, the cultural phenomenon behind the color that sells

FILE - Bad Bunny performs at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards, Nov. 18, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Tanisha Ford, a history professor at The Graduate Center at the City University of New York, noted how male artists — specifically male artists of color like Bad Bunny; Tyler, The Creator and Jaden Smith — have generated more complex conversations about masculinity by wearing pink clothing. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)